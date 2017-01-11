United Arab Emirates says 5 diplomats...

United Arab Emirates says 5 diplomats killed in Afghan blast

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yorkton This Week & Enterprise

The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that five of its diplomats were killed in a bombing in southern Afghanistan the day before, the deadliest attack to ever target the young nation's diplomatic corps. The federation of seven sheikhdoms, founded in 1971 on the Arabian Peninsula, said it would immediately fly the nation's flag at half-staff for three days in honour of the dead from the attack Tuesday in Kandahar, which killed at least 11 people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Mon Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,779 • Total comments across all topics: 277,827,329

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC