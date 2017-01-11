United Arab Emirates says 5 diplomats killed in Afghan blast
The United Arab Emirates said on Wednesday that five of its diplomats were killed in a bombing in southern Afghanistan the day before, the deadliest attack to ever target the young nation's diplomatic corps. The federation of seven sheikhdoms, founded in 1971 on the Arabian Peninsula, said it would immediately fly the nation's flag at half-staff for three days in honour of the dead from the attack Tuesday in Kandahar, which killed at least 11 people.
