UN postpones Syria political talks until Feb. 20
The United Nations announced Tuesday that U.N.-sponsored political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups have been postponed from Feb. 8 until Feb. 20, with a key aim of trying to solidify the cease-fire. U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura, who will oversee the talks, said that "if the cease-fire becomes as solid as we hope that will only help the serious talks to actually be concrete."
