UN postpones Syria political talks un...

UN postpones Syria political talks until Feb. 20

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

The United Nations announced Tuesday that U.N.-sponsored political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups have been postponed from Feb. 8 until Feb. 20, with a key aim of trying to solidify the cease-fire. U.N. special envoy Staffan de Mistura, who will oversee the talks, said that "if the cease-fire becomes as solid as we hope that will only help the serious talks to actually be concrete."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... Tue values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... Tue values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... Mon USA Today 1
News Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A... Mon Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c... Jan 28 ashamed of trump 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,279 • Total comments across all topics: 278,462,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC