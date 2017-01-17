Ukraine files case against Russia at UN's highest court
Ukraine has filed a case against Russia at the United Nations' highest court, accusing Moscow of illegally annexing Crimea and illicitly funding separatist rebel groups in eastern Ukraine. In the case announced Tuesday by the International Court of Justice, Ukraine accused Moscow of "intervening militarily in Ukraine, financing acts of terrorism, and violating the human rights of millions of Ukraine's citizens."
