Two Saudi 'terrorist' suspects shot dead in police raid
Two "dangerous terrorists", including an explosive-belt maker, were shot and killed in Saudi Arabia during a security operation in the capital Riyadh on Saturday. The Saudi state news agency SPA, citing an interior ministry spokesman, said a security officer was also wounded in the operation in the al-Yasmin neighbourhood in northern Riyadh.
