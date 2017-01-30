Two pro-Kurdish lawmakers in Turkey a...

Two pro-Kurdish lawmakers in Turkey arrested on terrorism charges: sources

13 hrs ago

A Turkish court ordered the arrest of two lawmakers from the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party on Monday, security sources said, bringing the total of jailed deputies from the Turkish opposition group to 12. HDP's Adana deputy Meral Danis Bestas was detained by police at her home in the southeastern city of Diyarbakir, while Ayhan Bilgen, the head of the party's parliamentary group chief, was taken by security forces at the city's airport. Turkish authorities say the HDP, parliament's third-largest party with 59 seats, is an affiliate of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party , considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

