Turkish parliament resumes voting on Erdogan's powers
Turkey's parliament is scheduled on Wednesday to start a second round of deliberations on a contentious package of constitutional amendments that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office executive powers. Legislators are set to vote separately on 18 proposed amendments before holding a final vote on the whole package by the end of the week.
