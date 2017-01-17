Turkish parliament resumes voting on ...

Turkish parliament resumes voting on Erdogan's powers

14 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

Turkey's parliament is scheduled on Wednesday to start a second round of deliberations on a contentious package of constitutional amendments that would give President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office executive powers. Legislators are set to vote separately on 18 proposed amendments before holding a final vote on the whole package by the end of the week.

