Turkeya s Tourism Industry Suffers After Recent Terror Attacks
Stunning architecture, a rich and ancient history, beautiful beaches and a bustling urban nightlife have long drawn tourists from around the world to Turkey and its capital, Istanbul. But after a recent spate of violence and terrorism in the country, its tourism industry, an important part of the nation's economy, is suffering.
