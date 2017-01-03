Turkeya s Tourism Industry Suffers Af...

Turkeya s Tourism Industry Suffers After Recent Terror Attacks

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Stunning architecture, a rich and ancient history, beautiful beaches and a bustling urban nightlife have long drawn tourists from around the world to Turkey and its capital, Istanbul. But after a recent spate of violence and terrorism in the country, its tourism industry, an important part of the nation's economy, is suffering.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... 4 hr mr large 2
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Sun infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,293 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,922

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC