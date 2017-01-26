Turkey sees Nusra Front as terrorist group, acts accordingly - source

Turkey designates both Islamic State and the Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, as terrorist groups and acts in line with that policy, a Turkish foreign ministry source said on Thursday. Jabhat Fateh al-Sham launched an attack on a number of Free Syrian Army rebel groups in northwestern Syria on Tuesday, threatening to deal a critical blow to the more moderate wing of the Syrian rebellion backed by Turkey and to derail Russian-backed peace talks.

