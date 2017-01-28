Trump, Putin spoke about 'mutually be...

Trump, Putin spoke about 'mutually beneficial' trade, fight against terrorism

Read more: The London Free Press

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin - the first since Trump assumed office last week - raising questions over the fate of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and whether the two will look to enhance military co-operation against the Islamic State group.

