Trump, Putin spoke about 'mutually beneficial' trade, fight against terrorism
U.S. President Donald Trump, left, had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump had an hourlong discussion Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin - the first since Trump assumed office last week - raising questions over the fate of U.S. sanctions against Moscow and whether the two will look to enhance military co-operation against the Islamic State group.
