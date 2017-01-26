Trump poised to seek new military options for defeating IS
Civilians flee their villages due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the outskirts of Mosul, Iraq, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump is expected to ask the Pentagon for ways to accelerate the fight against Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria, and officials said the options probably would include steps the Obama administration considered but never acted on, from adding significantly more U.S. troops to boosting military aid to Kurdish fighters Trump's visit Friday to the Defense Department's headquarters will start the conversation over how to fulfill his inauguration address pledge to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism "completely from the face of the Earth."
