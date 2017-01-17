Trump May Have Early Chance to Target ISIS Leader Al-Baghdadi

Even though President Obama leaves office Friday with the leaders of ISIS and al-Qaeda still alive and operational, efforts underway by the U.S. military's Joint Special Operations Command and the CIA may give Trump an early opportunity to take out at least one of the terrorist leaders, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, leader of ISIS, in Iraq. A senior national security official in the Obama administration told ABC News that President Obama often hesitated to authorize air strikes when there was a chance of significant "collateral damage" -- or civilians being killed.

