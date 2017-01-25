Trump: An unapologetic nationalist, t...

Trump: An unapologetic nationalist, trade populist becomes 45th U.S....

Supporters amid a sea of red baseball caps emblazoned with Donald Trump's campaign slogan cheered lustily Friday as their most unconventional champion assumed America's highest political office with a message of unapologetic nationalism. Trump's inaugural address was an echo of his stump speeches, littered with messages about the ravages of globalization, forgotten workers and ineffectual political elites too taken by international interests to tackle the challenges facing the middle class.

