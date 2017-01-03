Three terrorism suspects shot dead in Xinjiang
Three suspected terrorists were shot dead on Sunday night in China's restive Xinjiang region while resisting arrest, its government said. The shootings took place in Hotan while security officers were pursing the suspects and encountered violent resistance, the regional government said on its official news website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NEWS.com.au.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|11 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|17 hr
|mr large
|2
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Sun
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC