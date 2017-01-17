Threat in UK greater than six years a...

Threat in UK greater than six years ago, says terror law watchdog David Anderson

Britain's terror laws watchdog has warned that the country faces a greater threat now than when he took the post six years ago. David Anderson QC said a sense of being "over the worst" when he started in 2011 had been a "false dawn".

