Threat from far-right a growing concern, says Yorkshire counter-terror chief

Read more: Morley Today

A senior Yorkshire counter-terrorism official has revealed the "growing concern" at the danger posed by far-right groups in the wake of the murder of MP Jo Cox by a neo-Nazi fanatic. Detective Superintendent Nik Adams, the North East regional co-ordinator for the Government's anti-radicalisation Prevent strategy, said there was a "real risk" the threat posed to the public by far-right extremists could grow "if left untapped and unchallenged".

