The Latest: UN Security Council condemns attack in Turkey

The U.N. Security Council is condemning "in the strongest terms" the shooting in Istanbul, Turkey, that killed at least 39 people at a night club on New Year's Eve, calling the assault "a heinous and barbaric terrorist attack." In a press statement, the council members also express sympathy and condolences to the families of those slain and of the dozens of wounded.

