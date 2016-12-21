The Latest: UN Security Council condemns attack in Turkey
The U.N. Security Council is condemning "in the strongest terms" the shooting in Istanbul, Turkey, that killed at least 39 people at a night club on New Year's Eve, calling the assault "a heinous and barbaric terrorist attack." In a press statement, the council members also express sympathy and condolences to the families of those slain and of the dozens of wounded.
