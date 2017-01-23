The Latest: Palestinians condemn Israeli settlement plans

The Latest on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after Israel announced the construction of 2,500 new settler homes in the West Bank : A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas says the Israeli plans announced Tuesday deal a new blow to attempts to bring peace to the region and will promote extremism and terrorism. Nabil Abu Rdeneh says the decision "disregards" international opposition to the settlements and is calling on the international community to take a "real and serious position" against Israel.

