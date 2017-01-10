The Latest: French PM calls ban useless as anti-terror tool
The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : France's prime minister is criticizing U.S. President Donald Trump's three-month immigration ban on refugees from Muslim countries as being useless in the fight against terrorism. Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said Tuesday that Trump's decision "only aims at exacerbating tensions, creating potential conflicts" and "in the end, the greatest inefficiency regarding results in the fight against terrorism."
