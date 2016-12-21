The Latest: Canadian among dead Istanbul nightclub attack: Turkish media report says
A Turkish media report says at least seven Saudi nationals and four Iraqis were among the 39 people killed in the Istanbul nightclub attack. The private Dogan news agency said Sunday the dead also included two Indians, two Tunisians and one victim each from Canada, Syria, Israel, Lebanon and Belgium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Times.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec 20
|rider
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC