The Latest: 57-nation Islamic body expresses 'grave concern'
" The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : The world's largest body of Islamic nations has told The Associated Press that it has "grave concern" over U.S. President Donald Trump's order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a statement Monday to the AP warning that "such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|2 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|17 hr
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Sat
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC