The Latest: 57-nation Islamic body expresses 'grave concern'

" The Latest on President Donald Trump, his travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries and other immigration actions : The world's largest body of Islamic nations has told The Associated Press that it has "grave concern" over U.S. President Donald Trump's order banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation issued a statement Monday to the AP warning that "such selective and discriminatory acts will only serve to embolden the radical narratives of extremists and will provide further fuel to the advocates of violence and terrorism."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.