The chances of a refugee killing you, and other surprising immigration stats
In the span of a weekend, President Trump's travel ban sent the country into crisis. There is confusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|5 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|7 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|22 hr
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Sat
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC