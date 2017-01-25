Terrorist who killed Malachi Rosenfeld gets life sentence
An IDF court at Ofer Prison ruled on Sunday that terrorist and murderer Abdullah Asahak be sentenced to life imprisonment. Rosenfeld's eldest brother, an IAF pilot, was killed at age 22 in a jeep accident in the Tze'elim Stream, in the Judean Desert on March 29, 2002.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Arutz Sheva Israel News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|2 hr
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Fri
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC