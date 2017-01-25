Terrorist who killed Malachi Rosenfel...

Terrorist who killed Malachi Rosenfeld gets life sentence

An IDF court at Ofer Prison ruled on Sunday that terrorist and murderer Abdullah Asahak be sentenced to life imprisonment. Rosenfeld's eldest brother, an IAF pilot, was killed at age 22 in a jeep accident in the Tze'elim Stream, in the Judean Desert on March 29, 2002.

