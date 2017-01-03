Terrorist targets: Trump's global hotels
Even before Donald Trump became president-elect, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for his name to be scrubbed from Istanbul's Trump Towers. Erdogan pinned his plea to Trump's Islamophobia, saying that the candidate "has no tolerance for Muslims in America."
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|4 hr
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|1
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Dec 29
|Le Jimbo
|124
|AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11)
|Dec 29
|Lotteries Abandon...
|207
|Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne...
|Dec 27
|Duke for Mayor
|5
|Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env...
|Dec 27
|Mkz6
|2
|Child hears voice of parents for first time.
|Dec 22
|misbehaved
|1
|Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me
|Dec 22
|PolakPotrafi
|1
