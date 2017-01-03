Terrorist attacks easier due to technology, warns Attorney General
Technology has made it easier for terrorists to mount attacks, the Attorney General will warn as he sets out the legal basis for British military strikes against targets overseas for the first time. Jeremy Wright QC will stress that it is vital for the UK to have the right to deploy lethal force in self-defence, arguing that the law must keep up with "changing times".
