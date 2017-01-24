Terrorism and incitement remain biggest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace
If the first weeks of 2017 are anything to go by, Palestinian government-sanctioned terrorism targeting Israeli soldiers and civilians is showing no signs of slowing down. On January 8, a Palestinian terrorist rammed his truck into a group of Israeli cadets and officers who were getting off a bus in the Armon Hanatziv neighbourhood of southern Jerusalem.
