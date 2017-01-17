Teenager accused of terror offence ca...

Teenager accused of terror offence called Jo Cox murderer a 'hero', court hears

A teenager accused of making a pipe bomb in preparation for a terrorist act celebrated the killing of MP Jo Cox on the day she died, praising her murderer as a hero, a court has heard. Prosecutors have told a jury how the 17-year-old, from Bradford, has demonstrated a range of racist and extreme views, partly through his association with the neo-Nazi youth group National Action.

