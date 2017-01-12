Syrian army says Israel fired rockets...

Syrian army says Israel fired rockets at military airport near Damascus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Globe and Mail

Syrian army command said on Friday that Israel fired rockets at a major military airport west of Damascus, the capital, and warned Tel Aviv of repercussions of what it called a "flagrant" attack. Syrian state television quoted the army as saying several rockets were fired from an area near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel just after midnight which landed in the compound of the airport, a major facility for elite Republican Guards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) 21 hr Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Tue PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,013 • Total comments across all topics: 277,865,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC