Syria Talks End with Agreement to Observe Ceasefire

Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to launch a three-way mechanism to ensure compliance with the Syrian ceasefire as talks on the conflict concluded Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov read out a statement at the end of Tuesday's session saying that the delegations of Iran, Russia and Turkey decided to "establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the ceasefire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.