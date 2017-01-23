Syria Talks End with Agreement to Obs...

Syria Talks End with Agreement to Observe Ceasefire

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KXRO radio

Iran, Russia and Turkey agreed to launch a three-way mechanism to ensure compliance with the Syrian ceasefire as talks on the conflict concluded Tuesday in Astana, Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov read out a statement at the end of Tuesday's session saying that the delegations of Iran, Russia and Turkey decided to "establish a trilateral mechanism to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire, prevent any provocations and determine all modalities of the ceasefire."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXRO radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,579 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC