Suicide Terrorism Across the Globe Hits Record High in 2016
A total of 469 suicide bombings carried out by 800 perpetrators across 28 countries, causing the deaths of about 5,650 people made 2016 the worst year ever for this deadly form of terrorist atrocity. According to figures released by the Terrorism and Low Intensity Conflict Research Program at Tel Aviv University's Institute for National Security Studies , Islamic State continues to be the world's leading perpetrator of these mass casualty attacks - and 2017 may be even worse.
