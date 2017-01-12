'Stabbing a soldier at a checkpoint i...

'Stabbing a soldier at a checkpoint is not a terrorist attack'

Read more: Arutz Sheva Israel News

Special documentation of Israeli far-left organizations is exposed in a new series of reports starting to air today on Channel 20 . One of the most well-known and discussed among them is "Breaking the Silence", whose objective is to infiltrate schools and youth groups and change public opinion in Israel, and was infiltrated by researchers from the Ad Kan organization.

