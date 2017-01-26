spain terror threat truck attack is spain safe isis arrests foreign office costa del sol
Both Germany and France were hit by devastating attacks in Berlin and Nice last year as crazed terror nuts drove lorries into large crowds. Now as ISIS vow to take revenge on Spain for rounding up hundreds of terror suspects security specialists are fearing the worst for the Costas and holidaying Brits.
