Spain arrests Moroccan suspected of p...

Spain arrests Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Spain's Interior Ministry says police have arrested a Moroccan suspected of praising terrorism by promoting armed Islamic groups on the internet. A ministry statement said the man arrested Tuesday on the Canary Islands' city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria used a popular social media network to spread propaganda for the teachings and armed actions of extremist groups such as Syria's Fatah al-Sham Front, which is considered linked to al-Qaida.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,143 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC