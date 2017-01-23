Seven Major Foreign Policy Challenges...

Seven Major Foreign Policy Challenges Facing President Donald Trump

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: 1560 KNZR

The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has inherited a number of foreign policy challenges spanning the globe from the Middle East through East Asia. Trump tweeted Monday morning that "THE WORK BEGINS!" yet many of his top foreign policy positions have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, including CIA director and secretary of state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Sun As I see it 2
News Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea... Jan 20 swampmudd 33
News Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15) Jan 19 Cordwainer Trout 32
News ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra... Jan 19 Jeff Brightone 1
News In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo... Jan 17 George 2
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Jan 13 Sonja Biserko 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,820 • Total comments across all topics: 278,204,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC