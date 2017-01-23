Seven Major Foreign Policy Challenges Facing President Donald Trump
The 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, has inherited a number of foreign policy challenges spanning the globe from the Middle East through East Asia. Trump tweeted Monday morning that "THE WORK BEGINS!" yet many of his top foreign policy positions have yet to be confirmed by the Senate, including CIA director and secretary of state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 1560 KNZR.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Sun
|As I see it
|2
|Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclea...
|Jan 20
|swampmudd
|33
|Across arc of conflict, 'Obama Doctrine' shows ... (Sep '15)
|Jan 19
|Cordwainer Trout
|32
|ZOA Rips Nikki Haley as UN Ambassador Over Isra...
|Jan 19
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In UN Lawsuit, Ukraine Demands Russia End Suppo...
|Jan 17
|George
|2
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC