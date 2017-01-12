Security force for Trumpa s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs
Sgt. Paul Gautreaux and Lt. Col. Ricky A. Thomas, left and right, stand along with members of the Washington State National Guard 10th Civil Support Team and some of their mobile equipment on Jan. 10, 2017 at Camp Murray, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Fri
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Fri
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC