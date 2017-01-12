Security force for Trumpa s inaugurat...

Security force for Trumpa s inauguration contemplates truck attacks, dirty bombs

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Sgt. Paul Gautreaux and Lt. Col. Ricky A. Thomas, left and right, stand along with members of the Washington State National Guard 10th Civil Support Team and some of their mobile equipment on Jan. 10, 2017 at Camp Murray, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Fri Slobodan B Medojevic 1
News Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ... Fri Sonja Biserko 1
News Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07) Jan 12 Fartunlucky 44
News U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ... Jan 10 PKK War Crimes 4
News Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12) Jan 9 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 33
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Jan 8 infonews 125
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Jan 7 slick willie expl... 3
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Cuba
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,708 • Total comments across all topics: 277,910,879

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC