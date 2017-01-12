Security force for inauguration braces for truck attacks, bombs
Braced for protests by 99 groups and a new "global terrorist environment," security officials plan to protect the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with buses, dump trucks and heavy vehicles loaded with cement to thwart anyone who might try to plow vehicles through the crowds. "We know of no specific credible threat directed toward the inauguration, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fulton Sun.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC