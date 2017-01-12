Security force for inauguration brace...

Security force for inauguration braces for truck attacks, bombs

14 hrs ago Read more: Fulton Sun

Braced for protests by 99 groups and a new "global terrorist environment," security officials plan to protect the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump with buses, dump trucks and heavy vehicles loaded with cement to thwart anyone who might try to plow vehicles through the crowds. "We know of no specific credible threat directed toward the inauguration, Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Friday.

