Russia says it is scaling back its Sy...

Russia says it is scaling back its Syria military presence

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

In this file photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Russian Su-33 fighter jets stand on the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Russia says it is withdrawing the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and some other warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in drawing down forces in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo... Thu RUSSIA IN DECLINE 1
News Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu... Dec 29 Le Jimbo 124
News AG Holder worries about revenge for bin Laden (May '11) Dec 29 Lotteries Abandon... 207
News Iraqi family grateful for safety, comfort of ne... Dec 27 Duke for Mayor 5
News Russia, Turkey could grow even closer after env... Dec 27 Mkz6 2
Child hears voice of parents for first time. Dec 22 misbehaved 1
News Vladimir Putin is demanding an apology from me Dec 22 PolakPotrafi 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,680,694

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC