Russia says it is scaling back its Syria military presence

In this file photo made from the footage taken from Russian Defense Ministry official web site on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016, Russian Su-33 fighter jets stand on the flight deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier in the eastern Mediterranean Sea. Russia says it is withdrawing the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier and some other warships from the waters off Syria as the first step in drawing down forces in Syria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.