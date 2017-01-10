Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, far right French politician
There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 11 hrs ago, titled Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, far right French politician. In it, The Chronicle-Journal reports that:
A university student accused of carrying out the horrific massacre on a mosque in Quebec City was a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, a far right leader in France and the separatist Parti Quebecois as well as a bird and chess enthusiast, according to what appeared to be his Facebook account. A handcuffed Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, made a brief court appearance Monday at which he was arraigned on six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.
Toronto, Canada
#1 11 hrs ago
