Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of...

Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, far right French politician

There are 1 comment on the The Chronicle-Journal story from 11 hrs ago, titled Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, far right French politician.

A university student accused of carrying out the horrific massacre on a mosque in Quebec City was a fan of U.S. President Donald Trump, a far right leader in France and the separatist Parti Quebecois as well as a bird and chess enthusiast, according to what appeared to be his Facebook account. A handcuffed Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, made a brief court appearance Monday at which he was arraigned on six counts of first-degree murder and five of attempted murder.

values eh

Toronto, Canada

#1 11 hrs ago
http://www.topix.com/forum/ca/quebec/T5PKB1EC...
Chicago, IL

