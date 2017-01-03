Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed ...

Prime Minister Theresa May has vowed to help Turkey defeat terrorism

Read more: Salisbury Journal

The Prime Minister will make the brief trip in the wake of a wave of terror attacks in which hundreds of people have died. Mrs May wrote to Mr Erdogan after the New Year attack on an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people, vowing to help Turkey defeat terrorism.

