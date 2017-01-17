Prime accused of Nabha jail break arrested in Indore4 min ago

Prime accused of Nabha jail break arr...

Prime accused of Nabha jail break arrested in Indore

India.com

Indore [India], Jan. 17: The Indore Police on Tuesday arrested Kulpreet Nita Singh Deol, the prime accused of the Punjab's Nabha jail break incident. The police informed that Kulpreet alias Nita used to operate a criminal gang and conduct organised crimes from 2012 and was involved in crimes such as kidnapping and robbery is robbery Snatch vehicle in Punjab.

Chicago, IL

