Pope:2017 will be good if people do good; decries terrorism

Pope Francis in his New Year's greetings Sunday declared 2017 will be good to the degree that people do good and reject hatred, as he prayed for those courageously dealing with terrorism gripping the world in "fear and bewilderment." "The new year will be good in the measure in which each of us, with the help of God, tries to do good, day by day, that's how peace is created," Francis told a crowd of 50,000 pilgrims, tourists and Romans gathered in St. Peter's Square for his noon blessing and New Year's Day remarks.

