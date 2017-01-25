Philippines seeks removal of exiled communist from U.S. terrorist list
The Philippines wants U.S. President Donald Trump to remove the exiled leader of Philippine communists from a U.S. terrorist list to enable him to come home for peace talks, government negotiators said on Wednesday. Maoist-led rebels have waged an insurgency against Philippine governments for nearly five decades and at least 40,000 people have been killed.
