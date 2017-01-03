Philippines: Security forces shoot dead pro-IS militant leader, arrest 3 others
Filipino Scout Rangers march during ceremonies at the 119th founding anniversary of the Philippine Army in suburban Taguig, south of Manila, Philippines on Tuesday, March 22, 2016. PHILIPPINE police have killed a leader of suspected sympathisers of the Islamic State group and apprehended three others in a clash after the men resisted arrest at a beach resort in the south, an official said.
