Peshmerga fighter radicalised in UK jailed for planning to join Islamic State
A former Peshmerga fighter radicalised in Britain after fleeing the bloodshed in Iraq has been jailed for planning to fight for his former Islamic State foes. Shivan Azeez Zangana, 21, who uses the surname Azeez, was sent to the UK by his family to keep him safe after battling extremists with the Kurdish separatist group.
