Paris and Brussels attacks prime suspect charged with terrorism...
A prime suspect once known as the 'Man in the Hat' who was allegedly involved in terror attacks on Paris and Brussels has been formally charged with a range of terrorist offences. Mohamed Abrini, 32, faces multiple life sentences after a brief appearance in front of a judge in the French capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa...
|5 hr
|values eh
|1
|Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson...
|6 hr
|values eh
|1
|Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m...
|13 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A...
|14 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08)
|Mon
|Flash
|25
|Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c...
|Sat
|ashamed of trump
|1
|Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America
|Jan 22
|As I see it
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC