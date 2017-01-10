Paris and Brussels attacks prime susp...

Paris and Brussels attacks prime suspect charged with terrorism...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Mirror.co.uk

A prime suspect once known as the 'Man in the Hat' who was allegedly involved in terror attacks on Paris and Brussels has been formally charged with a range of terrorist offences. Mohamed Abrini, 32, faces multiple life sentences after a brief appearance in front of a judge in the French capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Quebec massacre suspect, 27, a fan of Trump, fa... 5 hr values eh 1
News Quebec mosque shooting suspect Alexandre Bisson... 6 hr values eh 1
News Jihadists hope Trump's travel ban radicalizes m... 13 hr USA Today 1
News Women's March Leader Once Threatened To 'Take A... 14 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
News Marcos Breton: Obama critic in Placerville offe... (Jul '08) Mon Flash 25
News Putin, Trump, in 'positive' call, say want to c... Sat ashamed of trump 1
News Oklahoma's Warning to Trump's America Jan 22 As I see it 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,366 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC