Pakistani Military Chief Tells Afghan President Terrorist 'Safe Havens' Eliminated
Pakistani military chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has told Afghan President Ashraf Ghani that his troops have destroyed "all safe havens" for terrorists in Pakistan. Bajwa also told Ghani in a telephone call on January 15 that the two countries must cooperate on security issues to deter cross-border infiltration of militant groups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Slobodan B Medojevic
|1
|Serbia warns France over extradition of Kosovo ...
|Jan 13
|Sonja Biserko
|1
|Kenya Sends Troops to Border With Somalia (Jan '07)
|Jan 12
|Fartunlucky
|44
|U.S. military aid is fueling big ambitions for ...
|Jan 10
|PKK War Crimes
|4
|Michelle Bachmann refuses to back down on claim... (Jul '12)
|Jan 9
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|33
|Israeli Prime Minister orders freezing of UN fu...
|Jan 8
|infonews
|125
|Russia Wants Out Of Syria Because It Can't Affo...
|Jan 7
|slick willie expl...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC