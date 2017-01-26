Ottawa man's 12-year sentence for terror offences 'fit,' Appeal Court ...
A 12-year prison sentence handed to an Ottawa man for his role in a terrorist conspiracy was appropriate, Ontario's top court ruled Friday. In dismissing appeals by both prosecution and defence, the court found no reason to interfere with the punishment meted out to Misbahuddin Ahmed, who was convicted of two terror counts in July 2014.
