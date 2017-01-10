One charged in Lazio counter-terrorism
Rome, January 10 - A detained suspected member of Ansar al-Sharia, a Libyan group considered to be linked to al-Qaeda, was served an arrest warrant in a counter-terrorism operation Tuesday in Lazio, the region Rome belongs to, sources said. The suspect, Saber Hmidi, a 34-year-old Tunisian, recruited other followers while in prison, sources said.
