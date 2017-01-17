Obama criticizes Congress for refusing to close Cuba prison
President Barack Obama on Thursday blamed Congress for his failure to keep a promise to close the military prison at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, saying there's "simply no justification beyond politics" to keep it open. Obama pledged when he became president eight years ago to close the facility in his first year, but lawmakers in both political parties blocked the effort.
