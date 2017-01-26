O Panneerselvam promises action against police if found guilty
Chennai, Jan 27: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Friday said action will be taken against police personnel if found guilty of indulging in arson when the Jallikattu protest turned violent here on January 23. The Chief Minister said terror outfits, anti-national forces infiltrated the peaceful protest by youths and common people at the Marina beach here on January 23, and were diverting the focus. Panneerselvam also said protesters had posters of Al Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden and placards with "We reject Indian Republic Day".
