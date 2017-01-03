Norwegian mass murderer Breivik makes Nazi salute at court
Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik made a neo-Nazi salute as he walked into a courtroom at a high-security prison where judges on Tuesday began reviewing a ruling that his solitary confinement is inhumane. Dressed in a dark suit, the bearded Breivik stared briefly at reporters while making the salute but did not speak.
